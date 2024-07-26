MUDA case: HD Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders also got alternate plots, says K’taka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Urban Development, Byrathi Suresh, on Friday released documents revealing that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy and other BJP leaders obtained alternate sites from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Addressing a joint press conference with the Karnataka Chief Minister in Vidhana Soudha, Minister Suresh stated that, BJP and JD(S) leaders also got plots from the MUDA just like the family of Siddaramaiah got alternate sites.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy was allotted 21,000 square feet of land by the MUDA and likewise, BJP leaders H Vishwanath and others were also allotted plots of land, he said.

JD(S) MLA, GT Deve Gowda was allotted alternate land at two places, Minister Suresh stated.

He has also released a list of alternate sites given by the MUDA to other political leaders attached to Opposition parties.

“I had urged Speaker UT Khader to provide an opportunity to reveal the names of BJP and JD(S) leaders who got alternate sites allotted by the MUDA. However, the Speaker denied permission for this, hence I am releasing the papers now,” he stated.

Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, who attended the press conference, declared that the Congress is going to expose scams of the BJP leaders daily.

“We were ready for debate. The government had allowed discussion on the alleged tribal welfare Board case even though the provision was not there. When CM Siddaramaiah stood up to answer them in the absence of the ST Minister, he was not allowed to speak. The protest march being planned to the native place of CM Siddaramaiah from Bengaluru by the BJP is political in nature and a gimmick,” he underlined.