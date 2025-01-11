MUDA case: K'taka Lokayukta gets complaint against JD(S) MLA GT Deve Gowda

Mysuru: MUDA case petitioner Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta on Saturday, alleging that senior JD(S) MLA G. T. Deve Gowda "exerted influence" for "illegal allotment" of sites to his daughter and son-in-law.

The petitioner has also asked the Mysuru Lokayukta SP to conduct the probe in this regard, name all persons found guilty in the case and initiate legal action.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy and his brother-in-law are the accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, which is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"JD(S) MLA Deve Gowda using influence has created fake documents regarding the land belonging to the government and the case is still pending before the Karnataka High Court. He got six sites allotted in the name of one Chowdaiah in 50:50 ratio. Among these six sites, two sites measuring 50x80 were taken in the name of his daughter D. Annapurna and son-in-law G.M. Vishweshwaraiah," Snehamayi Krishna said.

"A probe needs to be conducted over these allotments," he demanded.

The complaint says, "In the Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops (RTC) extract for Survey Number 154 of Devanur village, Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru Taluk, the 9th column lists the names Jawarayya, K. Borayya, Choudayya, Puttannayya, and Gangadhara as joint account holders for 3.38 acres of land. In the same RTC, the 11th column mentions that the land falls under the jurisdiction of the Urban Land Ceiling Act, indicating that it is government property."

"Since this land in Survey number 154 falls under the jurisdiction of the Urban Land Ceiling Act, has it been acquired by the government, or exempted from the Act? If it has been exempted, why is there still a reference to it in the RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops)? Has the authority acquired the land? When was it acquired? At the time of acquisition, to whom was the compensation paid? Or was compensation not provided? Has the authority developed a layout on the land? When was the layout developed?," Snehamayi Krishna asked and urged for an investigation into the said aspects.

"As per my investigation, fake documents were created and huge losses to the MUDA. The concerned officials who facilitated this fraudulent allotment must also be exposed," he demanded.