Mysuru Dasara elephants return to camps after successful Jamboo Savari

Mysuru Following the grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations and the spectacular Jamboo Savari, the elephants led by Abhimanyu’s team were traditionally offered prayers at the palace premises today before being escorted back to their respective camps.

A total of 14 elephants were handed over to the forest department at Kodi Someshwara Temple, along with their mahouts and attendants. Crowds gathered to witness the elephants, capturing photos and selfies as the majestic animals made their way back to the camps. Many visitors were visibly emotional while watching the elephants depart.

Daily routines during Dasara: For the past 60 days, the elephants had been participating in the two-stage procession, practicing daily from the palace to Banni Mantapa. Their training included climbing wooden platforms, practicing with drums, and regular weight and health checks.

During the procession route, crowds lined up to watch and record the elephants, sharing images and videos on social media.

D.C.F. Prabhu Gowda said, “This year’s Dasara was grand. All 14 elephants have returned safely to their camps and are in good health. Their arrival in the procession was very special, and by 5 PM, all elephants will reach their respective camps.”

Priest Prahlad Rao, who has been performing traditional rituals for the elephants for several years, said, “Abhimanyu’s team successfully conducted the Jamboo Savari this year. For the past two months, these elephants have been giving the public a glimpse of Dasara in Mysuru. The people here are fortunate to witness the elephants daily during this period.”

This year, the Jamboo Savari was livestreamed, attracting around 22 lakh online viewers, a significant increase compared to last year’s one lakh viewers.

On the day of the Jamboo Savari, under Abhimanyu’s leadership, the elephants carried the idol of the presiding deity Mahalakshmi Chamundeshwari through the route, drawing millions of spectators along the streets. The event was broadcast live not only on the official Dasara website but also across 22 government portals, including the Chief Minister’s official site, ensuring a wide digital reach.