Mysuru Girl Rape-Murder Case: Accused Shot While Attempting Escape During Police Transit

Mysuru: In a turn of events in the horrifying rape and murder case of a 9-year-old girl in Mysuru, police shot the prime suspect, Karthik, in the leg as he attempted to flee custody during transit. The accused was being brought back to Mysuru for further interrogation when the escape attempt occurred near Metagalli. He has since been admitted to K.R. Hospital for treatment.

Karthik, who was arrested in Kollegala based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, had earlier undergone preliminary questioning in Mysuru. Police then took him to his native village, Siddalingapura, for additional investigation. While returning, he allegedly tried to escape, prompting police to open fire and injure him in the right leg. Two police personnel were also injured during the operation and are receiving medical care.

The case has gripped the city with grief and outrage. The victim, a young girl from the Hakki-Pikki tribal community, had come to Mysuru with her family from Kalaburagi to sell balloons during the Dasara festivities. On Wednesday night, she was sleeping in a shed with her family when she went missing. Her body was found early Thursday morning in a pit near the shed, partially unclothed — leading to strong suspicions of sexual assault followed by murder.

The girl’s parents filed a complaint with Nazarbad Police, demanding strict legal action. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a manhunt was launched. CCTV footage helped identify Karthik, who was seen near the crime scene. He was arrested in Kollegala and brought to Mysuru for questioning.

Karthik is a known repeat offender, previously jailed for attempting to rape a woman in Mandya. He had been released just four months ago and was reportedly wandering around Mysuru in an intoxicated state. His arrest and subsequent shooting have sparked demands for harsh punishment, with some citizens calling for capital punishment and others urging an encounter.

The Mysuru Police Commissioner, Seema Latkar, visited K.R. Hospital to assess the situation. The investigation continues, with police assuring that justice will be delivered swiftly and firmly. The incident has reignited calls for stronger protection of children and vulnerable communities, especially during large public events like Dasara.