Mysuru: Golden Throne ready for Wadiyar's durbar

Mysuru: The palace workers and Gejjagalli villagers assembled the golden throne ahead of Navaratri celebrations. The Golden Throne is an integral part of Navaratri as the royal family organizes private durbar.



Scion of erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the 27th titular head of the royals, ascends the Golden Throne during a private durbar, a tradition in practice till the conclusion of Navaratri.

In tune with the tradition, workers from Gejjagalli village along with the staff of palace, assembled the Golden Throne during the auspicious 'Tula Lagna' between 9.15 am and 9.30 am on Friday.

The Throne comprises a main seat, steps leading to the main seat, and a golden umbrella. The throne is carved out of figwood and decorated with ivory plaques. It was embellished with jewellery, gold, precious stones and silver figurines by "Swarnakala Nipuna" Singannacharya. The balustrades of the steps leading to the seat are embellished with female figures (Salabhanjikeyaru). The four sides of the throne are decorated with creepers. There are elephants on the east, horses on the south, soldiers on the west and chariots on the north. Brahma in the south, Maheshwara in the north and Vishnu in the centre are the trinities.

Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar supervised the process. In 1610, the Golden Throne was gifted by the then Srirangpatna ruler Srirangaraya to the ninth ruler of Wadiyar dynasty Raja Wadiyar. During Tipu Sultan's reign, the throne was kept in a lumber room. It was only after the death of Tipu in 1799, the then Wadiyar king Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar brought the throne to Mysuru and started worshipping it during Dasara.

Golden umbrella is considered as an integral part of the throne. During Mummadi's reign, 24 shlokas dedicated to Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari were etched, with a brief history of the throne, on the umbrella. It is believed that the same shlokas (hymns) were rendered by Sathya Harishchandra, Sagara, Deelipa, Sri Rama.

When the old wooden palace was gutted in fire mishap in 1897, the Golden Throne was the only antique that remained intact, while most of the other articles were burned.

From October 7, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will perform Simahasana Pooja and later conduct a private durbar at the Durbar Hall.