Mysuru : Many unsung heroes behind jumbo savari

Mysuru : Dasara jumbo savari procession is the result of efforts of several unsung heroes.

It is for the third time Dasara is going to be confined to Mysuru Palace premises since 1980 when the State government started celebrating the festival as 'Naada Habba'.

"In 1994 when Gujarat was hit by plague and again in 2002 when the State faced several issues including drought, besides kidnap of former minister H Nagappa by forest brigand Veerappan," recalls M Babu whose golden voice is heard during Dasara every year, as he has been making announcements or giving commentary on Dasara jumbo savari procession for past 22 years.

Babu who also served in a bomb squad, retired as assistant sub inspector of police last year. He has bagged President gold medal in 2017, Chief Minister's gold medal in 2010 and Mysore Rotarian award in 2008.

He has also been serving as guest lecturer at Karnataka Police Academy, Prison Training Institute in Mysuru, and also at Police Training School in Mysuru, Channapatna and Bengaluru. He also compeers all the major programmes of police department in Mysuru.

On Monday too Babu will be making announcements during Dasara jumbo savari procession. And he will be joined by Manjunath G who has also been compeering at Dasara events for the past 15 years.

While elephants are the cynosure of all eyes in of Dasara jumbo savari procession, DCF Alexander M G, and also Dr D N Nagaraja, veterinarian in-charge of Dasara elephants for 21st year, were all smiles on Saturday morning as they felt proud of veteran elephant Abhimanyu who got acclimatized to carry 750 kg golden howdah and all other four elephants Vikrama, Gopi, Vijaya and Cauvery who got acclimatized to do their roles in procession, in just 22 days.

Though Abhimanyu has been part of Dasara for the past 21 years, it is for the first time he is carrying golden howdah in Dasara jumbo savari procession. His mahout Vasanth who is accompanying Abhimanyu for Dasara all these years is confident that the elephant will finish his task with ease on Monday.

Mounted commandant KARP M G Nagaraju will lead the procession as parade commander with his horse Saangini for the first time.