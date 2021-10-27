Mysuru residents up in arms over bad condition of roads 

Mysuru: Residents of Krishnaraja constituency on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office against the apathy of the authorities to the deplorable condition of the roads in their area.

They lamented that many roads in K R constituency and across the heritage city are in a horrible state and commuting on these stretches is a nightmare for motorists. Senior Congress leader and former MLA M K Somashekar led the protest of the residents in front of the MCC office on Sayyaji Rao Road . Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said, "Owing to waterlogging in the area, people are struggling to their destinations.

Public representatives concerned are busy campaigning for by-polls. The roads have so many potholes that they may lead to serious mishaps. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials should take up road repair work on a priority basis." Hundreds of people from KR constituency took part in the protest.

