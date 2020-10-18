Mysuru: Sangeetha Vidwan awardee Pandit Vinayak Torvi donates Rs 1 lakh to CMRF

Mysuru: From his home office in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa virtually inaugurated Dasara cultural programmes to be held in front of illuminated Mysuru Palace on Saturday evening.



"Music is divine art which brings peace to one's mind. Music tradition of India has a big history. Indians have contributed immensely to the world of music. It is not easy to master divine arts like music. It needs sincerity, devotion, honesty, commitment, concentration and blessings of Goddess Sharada as well. Several senior musicians have protected our musical tradition. And it is an immense pleasure to present State "Sangeetha Vidwan" award to one such senior musicians noted classical vocalist Pandit Vinayak Torvi," he said.

The award was presented to Vinayak Torvi by Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi.

Mr Vinayak Torvi donated Rs 1 lakh out of Rs 5 lakh which he received along with the award, to CM's flood relief fund for the victims of North Karnataka. And he dedicated the award to his guru veteran musician late Sri Bhimsen Joshi.

Shubha Dhananjay team from Bengaluru performed a dance concert on the first day of Dasara cultural programmes.