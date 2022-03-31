Mysuru: Yediyurappa rules out early Assembly elections

Mysuru: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday refused to comment on the ongoing controversies over hijab and halal. Yediyurappa who spoke to media persons during his visit to Suttur mutt in the city at the foothill of Chamundi was flooded with questions on hijab and halal.

However, he refused to comment on them. Ruling out any chances of advancing Assembly elections in the State, the former CM categorically said, "There would be no such development. Basavaraj Bommai will complete his term in office as CM."

On the strategy of the party in the next elections, Yediyurappa said: "We have inclusive plans and will take all community of people like SC, ST, backward classes and particularly women along to face the elections."

Earlier, Yediyurappa met Suttur seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and discussed a few minutes the developments and the birth anniversary celebration of late pontiff of Tumakuru Siddaganga mutt Sri Shivakumara Swamiji on April 1.