Nandini milk to get eco-friendly packaging

Bengaluru: In a significant step toward sustainable packaging, BAMUL (Bangalore Milk Union Limited) is preparing to launch eco-friendly, biodegradable milk packets made from corn starch for Nandini Milk. This marks a potential first-of-its-kind initiative in India, with BAMUL taking the lead in piloting this new technology.

The move comes just days after D.K. Suresh assumed office as the new President of BAMUL.

One of his first initiatives has been to explore alternatives to the current plastic-based packaging used for Nandini Milk, aiming to replace it with biodegradable covers currently popular in foreign markets.

The pilot project for producing these corn-based biodegradable covers is set to begin at Shivanhalli near Kanakapura, where BAMUL intends to test the feasibility of this packaging system. If successful, this eco-conscious model could be expanded to cover the entire state. Currently, Nandini milk is distributed in polythene pouches, which contribute to non-degradable waste.

The new biodegradable packaging is expected to decompose naturally within six months, offering a substantial benefit to environmental protection efforts.

What sets this initiative apart is the fact that the packaging will be made from corn, a plant-based material that not only degrades easily in soil but also serves a dual purpose — the remnants can be reused as compost or organic fertilizer by farmers, contributing further to agricultural sustainability.

BAMUL currently sells around 14 lakh liters of milk and curd daily, which translates to nearly 20 lakh individual packets in circulation each day.

The shift to biodegradable packets would significantly reduce plastic waste while also offering health and environmental advantages for consumers.

This green initiative, backed strongly by BAMUL’s new leadership, has generated optimism and curiosity.