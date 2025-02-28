Live
National Science Day Celebrated at NITK Surathkal
Surathkal: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, marked National Science Day with a series of events aimed at fostering scientific curiosity among students. The celebrations, held on February 28, commemorated the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman and brought together students from 20 high schools across Dakshina Kannada district.
The event was inaugurated by NITK Director, Prof. B. Ravi, and featured keynote addresses by Prof. N. Suryaprakash from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and Prof. Dileep Mampallil from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Ravi underscored the significance of scientific inquiry, stating, "Science is fundamentally about curiosity—understanding why phenomena occur. Engineers then step in to innovate and improve the world, making life more efficient and convenient." He emphasized the interconnected roles of science, engineering, technology, and management in societal progress.
The celebration featured a science exhibition, where students explored interactive displays demonstrating fundamental scientific principles. An inter-school quiz competition tested students’ knowledge and critical thinking abilities, with winners being felicitated in a concluding prize distribution ceremony