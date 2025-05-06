Nationwide Mock Drill Planned Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Karnataka Among Key States Participating

Bengaluru: In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union government has ordered a nationwide mock drill simulating wartime emergency scenarios. The large-scale preparedness exercise will be conducted simultaneously across 259 locations in the country on May 7.

As part of the initiative, Karnataka will conduct mock drills in three key districts — Bengaluru, Raichur, and Karwar. The drills are scheduled to begin at 4 PM on Wednesday, according to the Director General of Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, Prashant Kumar Thakur.

Over 5,000 trained personnel in Bengaluru and 1,000 more across eight other districts will participate in the drill, which aims to evaluate emergency response mechanisms during war-like situations. These individuals, many of whom have undergone civil defence training, will take part in simulations involving evacuation, medical response, and protection of critical infrastructure.

The mock drill is expected to continue for an entire week and will involve multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence Services, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police units.

Sirens and Blackouts Part of Simulation

During the exercise, three types of sirens will be used: the first to alert civilians about a potential attack, the second during the simulated attack, and the third to indicate a return to normalcy. As part of the realism of the exercise, power supply will be temporarily cut off in both urban and rural areas during night hours to simulate blackout conditions and prevent visibility to enemy forces.

The simulation will also include mock air raid scenarios, with participants being trained in self-defence techniques during aerial attacks. Civilians will be educated on recognising threats and responding swiftly in the event of an emergency.

In addition, strategic measures such as camouflaging key infrastructure will be demonstrated to mimic real wartime precautions. Authorities will also conduct rescue operation drills to simulate the evacuation and medical treatment of affected individuals in a conflict setting.

Officials emphasised that the primary objective of the nationwide drill is to build awareness among the public and strengthen inter-agency coordination to respond effectively to any potential national security threat.