Naxal Resettlement and Surrender Committee to visit Vikram Gowda encounter site

Shivamogga: K. P. Shripal, Member of the Naxal Resettlement and Surrender Committee, announced that the committee will soon visit the site where Naxal Vikram Gowda was encountered and conduct an inspection to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Speaking to mediapersons , Shripal expressed regret over the killing of Vikram Gowda and emphasized the committee’s ongoing efforts to reintegrate individuals involved in Naxal activities into the mainstream.

“The Naxal Rehabilitation and Surrender Committee has successfully helped about 13 Naxalites return to society from 2017 to 2004. We aim to bring more individuals involved in Naxal activities into the mainstream. Our goal is to prevent violence from escalating into bloodshed,” he said.

However, Shripal also expressed concerns about the encounter. “This incident should not have occurred. We still do not know the exact reasons behind the encounter or what transpired there. Therefore, I, along with committee members Parvtish and Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash, will visit the site and make efforts to ascertain the truth,” he explained.

Shripal also made an appeal to those still involved in the Naxal movement. “We urge them to abandon violence and engage in peaceful activities within the democratic framework. It is important for them to integrate into society and work towards building a better future. Holding onto weapons and the path of violence should be left behind. Those wishing to leave the Naxal movement and join the mainstream can contact our committee or district-level officials, including the District Collector and District Defense Officer. We will ensure they are mainstreamed without any problems and ensure their safety during the process.”

He further emphasized the sanctity of life for both Naxals and police officers. “The lives of both Naxals and police are sacred. We must uphold human values and work towards a society free from violence,” Shripal concluded, urging Naxalites to surrender and join the mainstream without resorting to violence.