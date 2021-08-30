NCB Detains Three People And Seizes 3,400 Kilogrammes Of Marijuana

NCB officers from the Bangalore and Hyderabad Zones collaborated on Saturday to break an interstate narcotics trafficking ring, it resulted in detaining three individuals and collecting 3,400 kg of high-grade marijuana in 141 gunny bags.



D Shinde, MR Kamble, and N Jogdand, all from Maharashtra's Latur district, have been named as the suspects. They were allegedly arrested in a truck conveying the narcotics.

According to a senior inspector, the crew was informed out regarding the drug's transportation and arrived at the scene, seizing the truck with Maharashtra registration and apprehending the three suspects on the Hyderabad Ring Road. The truck was transporting the material from the Andhra-Odisha border to Maharashtra, passing through Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

A rigorous investigation found 3,400 kg of marijuana stashed in the vehicle, packaged in 141 gunny sacks. The sacks were hidden behind tarpaulin sheets, which were then covered with a significant number of nursery saplings. The kingpin in charge of the shipment is situated in Maharashtra, according to the investigation.

He had procured marijuana for many narcotics cartels in Maharashtra's Pune, Mumbai, and Thane districts, as well as other states. Through a sophisticated ground network, these drug cartels distribute the narcotics at colleges, parties, and among private individuals.

The officer stated that eight persons have been arrested after a total of 1,971 kg of marijuana has been collected since 2020. Meanwhile, by the end of August 2021, the NCB, Bangalore Zone had collected over 7,500 kilogrammes, leading in the arrest of 25 people.