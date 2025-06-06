Live
Nearly 10 lakh commuters travelled in Namma Metro on June 4
On the day of stampede, Namma Metro had all-time ridership record
Bengaluru: In a significant milestone for Bengaluru’s public transport system, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) registered its highest-ever single-day ridership on June 4, with a record 9,66,732 commuters utilizing Namma Metro services. The achievement highlights the growing reliance on the metro as the city’s primary mode of travel.
The surge in passenger numbers was witnessed across various metro lines, with Line 1 accounting for 4,78,334 commuters and Line 2 seeing a ridership of 2,84,674. The Kempegowda Interchange Station (KGWA) at Majestic, one of the city’s busiest transit points, recorded a substantial footfall of 2,03,724 passengers.
Metro stations located in the Central Business District (CBD), including Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, MG Road, and Sir M Visvesvaraya Station, experienced a sharp spike in passenger movement.