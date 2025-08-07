Neerja Birla Joins FICCI FLO for a Powerful Conversation on Women’s Mental Health

Bengaluru: In a landmark move to advance conversations around women’s mental health in India, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust and the driving force behind Mpower, delivered an impactful keynote at the FICCI FLO Bangalore Chapter held at Falcon Towers, Bengaluru. Her address underscored the critical need to recognize menopause as a significant mental health and social transition that requires greater awareness, empathy, and institutional support.

Traditionally viewed as merely a physical milestone, menopause often unfolds quietly and insidiously, bringing with it emotional and psychological shifts that are frequently overlooked or stigmatized. Mrs. Birla emphasized that many women experience subtle yet impactful changes, ranging from mood fluctuations to a sense of disconnection from their own identity, that can significantly affect their mental well-being. She highlighted that this phase, particularly perimenopause, remains largely invisible in public discourse, yet it carries profound implications for women’s health, workplace productivity, and social relationships.

Globally, more than 1.1 billion women are expected to be postmenopausal by 2025, according to the World Health Organization. In India alone, an estimated 150 million women are currently in the perimenopausal or menopausal stage. And yet, fewer than 25% of them seek medical or psychological help, underscoring a glaring gap in awareness, access, and societal openness around this transition.

Mrs. Birla emphasized the importance of normalizing conversations about menopause, encouraging society and employers to recognize its emotional and psychological aspects. She also highlighted that societal silence and stigma often compound the emotional labor women carry, juggling roles at home and work, making this transition even more challenging. She advocated for proactive policies and support systems that recognize menopause as an essential phase of women’s lives deserving of care, compassion and support.

Workplace dynamics, in particular, often exacerbate this silence. According to Catalyst’s global 2024 survey of nearly 2,900 full-time employees across eight countries, 84% of women said more menopause support is needed at work, while 72% admitted to hiding their symptoms, and over one-third acknowledged that their symptoms impacted job performance. These findings point to a clear and pressing need for organizations to build menopause-inclusive cultures that offer not only physical accommodations but also emotional understanding and flexibility.

She further underscored that this stigma is not limited to any one group. Whether a woman is a homemaker managing the invisible emotional labour of her household or a working professional navigating deadlines and leadership responsibilities, the emotional, physical and psychological impact of menopause remains equally real. The lack of open dialogue and awareness means women across all walks of life, regardless of their professional status, are often left to manage this transition silently, without support or validation.

Echoing her commitment to destigmatization, Mrs. Birla stated, “When women understand and accept these natural transitions as part of their growth, it transforms their experience into a journey of strength and renewal. Awareness and compassion are powerful tools in changing societal perceptions. Fostering open dialogue and creating supportive environments, whether at work or in communities are vital to empowering women during this pivotal life phase, where they continue to contribute to society actively.” She further added, “Early awareness, through health screenings, education, and community conversations, can ease this journey, shifting perceptions from struggle to strength. It’s not a pause it’s a powerful transition. Embracing it with empathy and preparedness helps women navigate this phase with clarity, confidence, and purpose.”

With Mpower, her commitment to destigmatizing mental health, advocating for inclusive spaces where women can share their stories and seek support without fear of judgment. The collaboration with FICCI FLO Bangalore reflects a shared commitment to breaking taboos, fostering awareness, and building a compassionate ecosystem around women’s health, where emotional vulnerability is not hidden, but heard, honoured, and healed.