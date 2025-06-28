New home construction crisis in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A recent Supreme Court ruling prohibiting the provision of electricity, water, and sewerage connections to buildings lacking Completion and Occupancy Certificates (CC & OC) has created a major crisis for new home construction across Karnataka, particularly in urban areas like Bengaluru.

The decision has left over 3 lakh building owners in limbo, many of whom are either halfway through construction or preparing to begin. The ruling applies to all new buildings and halts utility services unless both certificates are secured — a situation that has now put government departments under pressure to respond quickly.

While existing local municipal laws require CC and OC for final approval, the Electricity Act of 2003 does not mandate these certificates as prerequisites for connection. This legal contradiction has prompted concerns that even sheds, small homes, and village structures might be denied essential services due to technicalities.

High Court advocate Sridhar Prabhu, who has closely studied the issue, has written to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Law Minister, suggesting that the government issue a revised clarification — allowing utility connections first, with CC/OC to follow.

He noted that the Supreme Court’s directive, issued on December 12, 2024, has been in effect for over six months, but the state has failed to respond with actionable solutions. He warns that failure to amend state and municipal laws (BBMP, KMC, BESCOM) could deprive thousands of citizens of basic amenities, despite investing heavily in legal construction.

Prabhu recommends that the government urgently clarify via a simplified order that utility services can be granted prior to the issuance of CC/OC — and that local bodies can take action later if these certificates are not secured.

“How can a structure without electricity, water, or sanitation be certified as livable?” he questioned, urging the state to draft legislative amendments to protect the rights of genuine homeowners while remaining within the framework of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

If not resolved immediately, this legal contradiction could halt real estate and housing development across the state — with no clear workaround in sight.