New Karnataka CM Bommai meets PM, Nadda

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured the Centre's full support for the development of the state.

After the meeting at his residence, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Met Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Bommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka's progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka."

Bommai also met BJP chief J.P. Nadda. Sources said that he discussed the political situation after B.S. Yediyurappa's resignation as Chief Minister, and his cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state.

After meeting with Bommai, Shah tweeted, "Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Bommai Ji. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights."

Party sources claimed that Shah and Bommai also discussed Karnataka cabinet expansion.

After reaching Delhi in the morning, Bommai first met Rajnath Singh.

After the meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister, Singh tweeted, "Met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure ahead."

"Met with the Hon'ble Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh Ji at New Delhi and talked over aspects of Development," Bommai tweeted.

Bommai and Shekhawat discussed various water projects related to the state.

Joshi, in a tweet, said: "The new Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Bommai ji paid a visit to my Parliament office today. Congratulated him with a sweet laddu and gave best wishes for a fruitful tenure. Later, took him to meet Speaker Om Birla ji."

Sources said it is a courtesy visit to the national capital during which Bommai has also discussed his cabinet expansion with the central leadership.

This is the first visit of Bommai to Delhi after being sworn in as Chief Minister.