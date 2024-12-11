New leopard rescue and rehabilitation centre to come up in Ilavala

Mysuru: In response to the rising incidents of leopard attacks in the forest fringes and urban areas of Mysuru district, plans are underway to establish a state-of-the-art Leopard Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Ilavala, near the Mysuru-Hunsur road. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) with an estimated cost of`70 crore has been prepared and is awaiting government approval.

The Centre, inspired by the Gujarat model, is set to be developed on 97 acres of forest land. It will feature advanced facilities, including forensic and diagnostic units, treatment and quarantine Centres, free-roaming enclosures for leopards, and other necessary infrastructure to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals.

Over the past four years, the districts of Mysuru,Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, and Kodagu have witnessed an alarming increase in leopard-related incidents. These have included leopard sightings in human settlements, attacks, and even fatalities. Injured or captured leopards were previously sent to Centres in Bannerghatta or Koorgalli, requiring significant transportation efforts. The establishment of this new Centre in Ilavala aims to address these challenges by providing a local solution.

According to Dr. I.B. Prabhugouda, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Wildlife Division, the proposal has been submitted to the state government through the District Minister. Once approved and funded, the Centre will provide a safe haven for leopards and help mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. Between 2018 and 2024, a total of 74 leopards in Mysuru and 21 in Mandya have been rehabilitated. This new Centre will simplify the rescue process and provide enhanced care for the leopards, while also ensuring the safety of local communities.

This project is expected to be a significant step forward in wildlife conservation and addressing the growing challenges posed by human-leopardinteractions in the region.