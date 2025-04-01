New Mangalore Port Sets Record, Handles 46.01 MMT Cargo in FY 2024-25

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has achieved a historic milestone by handling 46.01 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in FY 2024-25, setting an all-time record. The achievement coincides with the port’s Golden Jubilee year and surpasses its previous best of 45.7 MMT in 2023-24.

Despite operational and macroeconomic challenges—including global shipping disruptions, delayed post-monsoon dredging, and reduced cashew imports—the port has reported a 5.2% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT), amounting to ₹600 crore. The operating ratio stood at 34.87%, reflecting robust financial health and efficiency.

NMPA Chairman Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju attributed the achievement to proactive measures, including cargo diversification, commercial incentives, and enhanced trade engagements. “The infrastructure projects inaugurated in FY 2022-23 were operationalised this year, significantly contributing to throughput,” he said.

Operational enhancements such as fixed window berthing, automated weighbridges, and dynamic storage solutions have also improved efficiency. To sustain long-term growth, NMPA is undertaking key infrastructure projects, including a deep-draft general cargo berth and the Phase II mechanisation of the container terminal. These initiatives align with its Vision 2047 Master Plan, which aims to position NMPA as a 100+ MMT port and drive Karnataka’s economic growth.

Recognised as the second-best port in container handling (<0.5M TEUs category) by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, NMPA has credited its success to the support of port users and stakeholders.