Live
- CM Shri School admission test exam now on Sept 13
- Balapur, Ganesh festival, laddu auction, record price, Lingala Dasharatha Gowda
- Balapur Laddu sold for whooping Rs. 35 lakhs
- Dattatreya blesses newlyweds Jaya, Chaitanya Reddy
- MBBS doctor shoots himself in head in Muzaffarpur
- Pochettino ‘shocked’ by Levy’s exit after nearly 25 years at Spurs
- SC grants pre-arrest bail to Punjab official in graft case
- GST reforms to boost swadeshi, self-reliance: UP CM Yogi
- Flood situation eases in most parts of Kashmir
- Rahul seeks halt at Rae Bareli for Rajdhani Exp
NITK Surathkal holds its ground in national rankings
Highlights
Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has maintained its standing in the National Institutional Ranking...
Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has maintained its standing in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday. It retained the 17th rank in the ‘Engineering’ category and 54th in the ‘Overall’ category.
Reacting to the announcement, Director Prof. B. Ravi said the outcome reflected the collective commitment of faculty, staff and students. “The rankings mirror years of consistent effort.
Next Story