NITK Surathkal holds its ground in national rankings

Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has maintained its standing in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday. It retained the 17th rank in the ‘Engineering’ category and 54th in the ‘Overall’ category.

Reacting to the announcement, Director Prof. B. Ravi said the outcome reflected the collective commitment of faculty, staff and students. “The rankings mirror years of consistent effort.