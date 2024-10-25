NMPA Launches Vigilance Awareness Week with Focus on Ethical Public Procurement

Mangaluru : In a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) organised an event today at its auditorium, spotlighting integrity in public governance. The session, centred around the theme "Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity," featured an insightful talk on "Public Procurement" by Rakesh Shrivastava, ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Mumbai Port Authority.

The event was presided over by Dr. A.V. Ramana, Chairperson of NMPA, with Deputy Chairperson S. Shanthi and NMPA’s CVO, Padmanabhachar K, also in attendance. Department heads, officers, and employees gathered for the occasion, underscoring the port’s commitment to fostering ethical practices.

Dr. A.V. Ramana emphasised the importance of ethics, transparency, and accountability in public service. "Vigilance is about fostering awareness, not punishment," he remarked, encouraging adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as a foundation for efficiency and ethical practice. Citing case studies, he advocated for transparency to reduce corruption, enhance public welfare, and strengthen governance.

In his address, Rakesh Shrivastava discussed practical "red flags" in procurement planning, bidding, evaluation, and contract management stages, illustrating how compliance lapses can lead to inefficiencies and corruption. Using real-life case studies, he underscored the need for proper documentation and strict adherence to tender conditions to prevent irregularities.

As part of outreach efforts, NMPA organised a skit competition for local high school students at JNC Hall, Panambur, engaging students from NMPT English Medium School, Government High School Mullakadu, Government High School Kavoor, and Government High School Shaktinagara in portraying vigilance themes. Shri Padmanabhachar K applauded the students for their participation, underscoring the week’s importance in building a vigilant, integrity-driven society.

To mark Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 3, 2024, NMPA has planned a series of activities, including an Integrity Pledge at AO Building and Wharf, a signature campaign, presentations on "Vigilance Caselets" by NMPA’s CVO, and a flash mob by employees. Further activities will include essay and elocution competitions for employees and trainees on themes of integrity and good governance, along with additional skit competitions for high school students.















