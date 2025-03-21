NMPA Urges Fisheries Director to Act

Mangaluru : The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is pressing the Director of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka, to allow work to resume on the Kulai Fishing Harbour project. Multiple expert studies have cleared the project of technical concerns raised by some stakeholders, confirming that the current breakwater design aligns with the original plan and meets operational needs.

A technical committee of experts from NIO Goa, NIOT Chennai, and NCCR Chennai, formed after complaints from joint venture partner M/s GCC, visited the site and reviewed documents. Their findings, backed by a recent RTK survey on January 6, 2025, and earlier reports from NITK Surathkal, affirm that the breakwater layout matches NMPA’s tender specifications.

The stalled Kulai Fishing Harbour, a collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, NMPA, and the Karnataka government, aims to provide modern facilities for the district’s fishing community. Despite this goal, progress halted due to objections from M/s GCC, holding a 49% stake in the joint venture over the breakwater’s alignment and basin tranquillity.

The NMPA has countered these claims with evidence from multiple investigations, including a hydraulic study by CWPRS Pune. The study confirmed that the north breakwater (831 meters) and south breakwater (264 meters) ensure safe navigation for trawlers and small crafts, even in monsoon conditions. Based on these findings, NMPA has repeatedly urged the Fisheries Director to lift the suspension and restart construction.

Adding weight to the case, the NMPA’s Vigilance Department enlisted the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) to independently assess the complaints. On February 24, 2025, NITC experts, alongside NMPA officials, conducted a field survey and concluded that concerns from M/s GCC, local fishermen, and the Fisheries Department lack substance.

Their report also debunked media allegations as baseless, aligning with the technical committee’s stance that the breakwater construction adheres to the approved design. NITC’s findings reinforce that the project’s current state poses no technical issues, further supporting NMPA’s call to resume work for the benefit of fishermen.