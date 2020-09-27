Mysuru: No Dasara flower show this year

Mysuru: There will not be Dasara flower show at Nishad bhag or Kuppanna park in Mysuru during Dasara this year owing to covid 19 pandemic situation, but visitors to Mysuru will not miss those flowers. District administration is all set to decorate the city spreading over 10,000 flower pots at major destinations all over the city including Mysuru Palace premises during Dasara.



Speaking to The Hans India, Ramakrishna Assistant Horticulture officer, Mysuru Palace board, said that they are displaying 5000 flower pots at the prime venue, the Mysuru Palace premises, where Dasara cultural programmes will be hosted on first eight days, and dasara jumbo savari procession will be held on the tenth day of Dasara. They are displaying 22 varieties of flowers in these flower pots including African Marigold, Anti Rhinum, Aster, Colendula, Celosia, Coleus, Cosmas, Cocks comb, Chrysanthimum among others.

Also according to Deputy Director of Horticulture department, Mr Rudresh K they are ready with over 5000 flower pots.

And they will display them for decoration at the premises of deputy commissioner office, Zilla Panchayat office, and also at government guest house and jaladarshni guest houses where they receive VIPs.

And they plan to keep pots infront of horticulture department office at Curzan park, he said.

And senior Assistant director Horticulture, Mysuru city corporation Manikanta H N said that they are decorating Mysuru city corporation premises too with over 500 pots, he said.

And MCC is even contemplating on decorating major circles including Krishna Raja circle, Chamaraja circle and Jayachamaraja circle (around the statues of the late Maharajas of Mysuru) with flower pots like every year.

Every year at dasara flower show, one got to witness atleast 50,000 flower pots of more than 50 varieties including exotic flowers from Ooty and Pune at Nishad bhag here.

And last year there was floral model of 25th Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar to mark his birth centenary year at the glass house there.

Besides these, musical fountain, demonstration of different variety of gardens including European style vertical garden, pottery garden, expo of Mysuru's Geographical Indication (GI) crops including Mysore betel leaves, Nanjangud Rasabaale (banana) and others were a visual delight to tourists during Dasara.