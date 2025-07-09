‘No palm oil’ label a marketing gimmick

BENGALURU: The Indian Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) has raised concerns over the increasing use of “No palm oil” labels on consumer products, calling them a misleading marketing gimmick. Despite being consumed in India since the 19th century, palm oil continues to be misunderstood due to selective branding tactics that exploit health-related fears.

Palm oil remains one of the most affordable, versatile, and accessible edible oils widely used by leading global brands for its long shelf life and nutritional stability.

In today’s digital era, food choices are often driven by social media trends rather than scientific evidence. IFBA cautions consumers against taking health advice from influencers who amplify half-truths without nutritional expertise. Labels like “Palm oil free” overshadow credible dietary guidance and have become a marketing tool, especially in the FMCG sector, to tap into consumer fears.

With India consuming 26 million tonnes of edible oil annually, including 9 million tonnes of palm oil, this trend has fuelled misconceptions and raised questions about whether excluding palm oil is genuinely beneficial or simply a tactic with unintended socio-economic consequences.