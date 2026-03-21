No setback to BSY camp, says MP Renukacharya

Amid speculation of internal rifts within the BJP over the Davangere South bypoll ticket, former MLA and BSY loyalist MP Renukacharya has dismissed claims that the party’s decision is a setback to the BS Yediyurappa camp.

The BJP has announced Srinivas Das Kariyappa as its candidate for the Davangere South constituency, even as leaders from the BSY faction had strongly pitched for BJ Ajay Kumar. The high command’s choice had triggered discussions of factional disappointment within the party.

Speaking to reporters outside Kumarakripa Guest House in Bengaluru, Renukacharya said the party stands united behind the official candidate. “We congratulate Srinivas Das Kariyappa. Once the party announces a candidate, we must all respect and accept the decision. The party is above any individual,” he asserted. He clarified that the demand for Ajay Kumar’s candidature was based on merit and not caste considerations. “Ajay Kumar is a former mayor and an active young leader.

He had also been considered earlier. We had requested the high command to give him an opportunity again,” he said.

Renukacharya added that representations had been made to senior BJP leaders in Delhi, including central general secretary and state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MP Basavaraj Bommai, and senior leader Jagadish Shettar. Similar appeals were also made to state BJP president BY Vijayendra, former CM DV Sadananda Gowda, MP Govind Karjol, and former minister B. Sriramulu.

“Now that the high command has decided, we are committed to working unitedly to ensure the party’s victory,” he emphasized. Dismissing media reports of factional victory or dissatisfaction, Renukacharya said, “There are no groups here — only the BJP and its lotus symbol matter. For us, the party comes first. Our workers have the strength to turn even bitterness into success.”

The Davangere South ticket had sparked intense internal contest between factions led by Renukacharya and another led by veteran leader G.S. Siddeshwar, which had opposed Ajay Kumar’s candidature. In a bid to resolve the issue, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal had recently visited the district and held discussions with leaders from both sides.