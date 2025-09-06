Not just ours, even BJP’s cases were withdrawn

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has defended the state cabinet’s decision to withdraw 62 criminal cases, including 12 against his own supporters, by pointing out that BJP workers too have benefited from similar relief.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Shivakumar said, “It is not only our cases that have been withdrawn, BJP cases too have been taken back. During the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests, none of our workers resorted to violence. But many cases were filed under pressure by BJP leaders. They filed several cases against me and even the Chief Minister. Should we just sit quiet and accept it?”

The DCM further said that the legal system had already cleared him of charges.

“The ED case against me was quashed. Even the case in which I was jailed was dismissed by the High Court and the Supreme Court. Who will give me justice? When I came out of jail, there was celebration everywhere. But when the courts dismissed the cases, why did those who criticized me not congratulate me?” he asked. Shivakumar added that hundreds of such cases had been withdrawn in the past as well.