Nothing wrong with CM’s legislator meeting; well within his powers: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said there was nothing wrong with the legislators’ meeting called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Calling a legislators’ meeting is well within the power of the CM. What is wrong with it? AICC General Secretary Surjewala, who had held meetings with MLAs, has given his feedback to the CM. The legislators’ meeting is regarding that. I have no problem with the meeting, not sure why it is troubling the media.” He was replying to a query on CM holding legislators’ meeting without inviting the DCM.

Asked why he was not invited for the meet, he said, “I have no issues with the meeting. I will hold a separate meeting with legislators concerned as we have a different agenda for Bengaluru city. I have also held discussions with many MLAs already.”

Asked about BJP’s criticism that the CM has ignored the DCM, he said, “Let them set their house in order before commenting on other parties. There is factionalism in BJP and their leaders are up against each other publicly.”“The formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority is for the greater good of Bengaluru city. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the geographical, administrative and economic aspects. We have to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court regarding the elections.”

Asked about Mallikarjun Kharge expressing disappointment over missing out on becoming the CM of Karnataka, he said, “There is nothing wrong in it. He is a senior leader of the party and has worked hard for it. He has just expressed his feelings.”

Replying to a question on the possibility of Kharge’s return to state politics, he said, “There is nothing wrong in a debate like that. Everyone’s is entitled to his opinion.”

Protests against fertiliser shortage

Replying to a question on BJP’s protests against fertiliser shortage in the state, he said, “BJP has to protest against itself. It was the BJP which had fired against farmers demanding fertilizers, we don’t do things like that. There is increased demand for fertilizers in view of good rainfall in the state and hence there is shortage. The MPs have agreed that the Centre has to supply more and we are also putting pressure on the Centre. Fertilizer production is controlled by the Centre. We are only in charge of distributing it and we are doing it efficiently. The BJP has to protest against their own Union

Agriculture minister.”