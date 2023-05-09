Opinion Polls Show Congress In Lead In Karnataka Assembly Election

According to an opinion poll conducted last week by ABP News and CVoter, the Congress could defeat the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in this week's Karnataka Assembly election and fight off a challenge from the Janata Dal (Secular). In the 224-member Legislative Assembly, the poll, which surveyed 73,774 voters in the southern state between April 29 and May 5, predicts that the Congress will gain between 110 and 122 seats. The JDS may only be able to win 21–29 seats, while the BJP may win between 73 and 85 seats.



To claim a majority in the Karnataka Assembly, a party needs 113 seats. Voting in the state will take place on Wednesday in a single phase, with results due on May 13—three days later.

It is anticipated that the BJP would win only 25% of the seats in the Old Mysuru region, while the Congress and JDS are predicted to win 35% and 35%, respectively. 13 to 17 out of the 21 seats in coastal regions are predicted to go to the BJP. The Kittur Karnataka region is projected to be more competitive; the Congress is predicted to win by a margin of 43%. The majority of seats in five of the state's six major regions, including Greater Bengaluru and Old Mysuru, will go to the Congress, as per the ABP News-CVoter opinion survey. While, in the state's coastal regions, the BJP is anticipated to perform better.