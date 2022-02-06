Organise Khata melas in apartments to bring them under property tax net: BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta

Bengaluru: Khata melas should be organized in the apartments to bring them under property tax net. Such apartments should be identified in the city to organize Khata melas as a pilot project soon, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials.

Addressing a virtual meeting with Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF), on Saturday, he said that the property tax is the main source of income of the BBMP. Officials should collect more property tax.

khata making power has been decentralized with zones to ensure quick processes in the city. More property tax will flow into BBMP when more properties are brought under the property tax net. For that, the properties not having khatas should be identified, the chief commissioner instructed the officials.

Revenue officials should take steps to ensure that every property within an apartment should possess a khata, he said.

Special commissioner (Revenue) Deepak, all Zonal Joint/ Deputy Commissioners, Joint Commissioners (Revenue), BAF office representatives (Office Bearers), and others were present in the meeting.