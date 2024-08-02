Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway introduces contactless FASTag parking with ICICI Bank

Bengaluru: Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway has collaborated with ICICI Bank to integrate existing FASTag payment for a quicker and more convenient parking experience for customers. The FASTag will be automatically detected, and the parking fee will be deducted directly from the linked bank account.



“We are constantly striving to enhance the convenience and experience for our patrons. By integrating FASTag technology with ICICI Bank, we are offering a faster and smoother parking experience, eliminating the need to stop and pay at booths. This will significantly reduce congestion at entry and exit points, especially during peak hours.

There is no need to stop or interact with personnel, ensuring a contactless and efficient experience. This collaboration between Orion Mall and ICICI Bank reflects our commitment to provide innovative solutions that simplify daily commutes and enhance customer experiences” said Sunil Munshi, Sr VP Retail, Brigade Group.

This initiative allows mall visitors with FASTags to enjoy hassle-free entry and exit from the parking facility.