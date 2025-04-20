Outstanding Achievement by Mangalore Students in JEE Main 2025: Aniketh D. Shetty and Vital Das Score 99.90%

Mangalore: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) proudly announced the exceptional performance of its students in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 (Session-2). Aniketh D. Shetty and Vital Das from Mangalore achieved an impressive 99.90% in the second phase of this challenging examination.

This result highlights the dedication and academic excellence of students competing in one of India's most rigorous examinations. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finalised the schedule for the second and final JEE session, and the results have now been published.

Dheeraj Kumar Mishra, chief educational and business officer of Aakash Educational Services Limited, expressed pride in the accomplishments of their students in JEE Main 2025. He attributed their success to hard work and determination, combined with the right training. "We wish all our successful students the best for the next phase of their journey," he stated.

AESL is recognised for providing comprehensive and effective preparatory programs aimed at students aspiring to excel in high-stakes examinations such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Engineering Entrance Examinations (AIEE), as well as other competitive assessments like the NTSE and Olympiads.

During the press conference, Branch Head Suraj Prabhu and Udupi Assistant Director Shyam Prasad were also present to celebrate this remarkable achievement. (eom)