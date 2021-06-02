Paediatric wards in all district hospitals soon: Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: To ensure preparedness for a possible third wave, the State government has decided to set up pediatrics wards in all district hospitals, according to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.

Speaking to media after a review meeting with senior officials of his department on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the State and containment measures on Tuesday, Sudhakar said, "Oxygen generation plants will be set up in every taluk hospital and district hospital. A dedicated 70-80-bed paediatrics ward will be arranged in all district hospitals. Additional paediatricians and nursing staff will also be recruited wherever it is necessary. A special training session will be conducted through RGUHS to train MBBS and other technical staff."

Seven genomic labs will be established across the State to study the mutated strains found in the second wave. These labs will come up at 5 medical colleges, Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru and Bijapur District Hospital. "This study will help us to understand the virus better and for development of better medicine and treatment protocol based on the nature of the virus."

"Experts have advised that restrictions can be eased if the positivity rate is less than 5% and the number of cases comes down to 5,000. However, the positivity rate is still high in many districts. So we need to exercise caution," the minister said.

State has received another consignment of 1.64 lakh doses of Covaxin. The available stock will be used to vaccinate citizens above 45 years who are due for second dose. Vaccines will be eventually made available to all once the supply increases.

Commenting on the black fungus infection, he said, "In some cases where the infection has reached eyes, removal becomes inevitable to weed out even the tiniest trace of the infection so that it does not invade the brain. If the fungus invades the brain it is very dangerous. Hence eyes are removed to stop the spread to the brain and not due to lack of medicine. Treatment of black fungus will be decided by ophthalmologists, ENT specialists based on the condition of each case. I am in constant touch with the Union Minister to ensure sufficient supply of medicine".