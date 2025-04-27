Live
Pahalgam Attack: MLA Reddy, Religious Leader Urge Strong Response to Terrorism
Udupi: As the nation reels from the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, political and religious leaders have called for a firm and decisive response against terrorism.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, MLA Janardhan Reddy said it was difficult to come to terms with the loss of innocent lives. Citing the Bhagavad Gita, he said, "Lord Krishna has given the message of destroying evil. I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take appropriate action to end terrorism."
Reddy also lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his recent remarks advising caution against war with Pakistan. Describing the comments as "shameful," Reddy said, "Speaking in support of Pakistan is sheer foolishness. Being elected twice as Chief Minister does not guarantee power forever. Siddaramaiah, who is already 76 years old, should choose his words carefully."
Joining the call for strong action, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Sri Puthige Mutt said there is no meaning in tolerating violence. "Terrorism should be ended with stern government action. Radicalism, especially where terrorists target victims based on their religion, is dangerous for the nation," he said.
The Pahalgam attack has led to a wave of outrage across the country, with leaders urging unity and firmness in the face of terror threats.