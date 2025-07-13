Parents buy bus for rural govt school, set an example

While government schools often struggle with poor facilities and low enrolment, a small village in Koppal district has turned this narrative on its head. In Bukannatti village of Yalburga taluk, parents themselves have stepped up to provide transport for students by buying a dedicated school bus.

Over 100 students now attend the Government Lower Primary School in Bukannatti, which has built a reputation stronger than some private schools in the area. Children come from nearby villages like Gunnal, Bommanal, Uchchalakkunti, and Tippanal. However, the lack of bus connectivity was forcing many to walk long distances or skip school altogether.

Determined to find a solution, local parents pooled resources and bought an old bus from a private school in Haveri for Rs7 lakh. Mohammed Agalakere from Gunnal now drives the bus daily, ferrying about 80–85 students to school and back safely.

Headmaster Shankarappa Ingaldal said, “Many children from neighbouring villages couldn’t reach school on time.

Parents discussed among themselves and purchased a bus. Now children come happily and safely, and our school’s quality remains high.”

Driver Mohammed added, “We parents fixed a reasonable annual fee per child to manage the bus. This has made education more accessible and stress-free for these rural children.”

This community-driven effort stands as a heartening example of how rural parents are ensuring quality education and better facilities, proving that when communities come together, government schools too can thrive like private institutions.