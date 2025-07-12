Penguin park proposed at Karanji Lake: Minister

Bengaluru: In a significant move to boost eco-tourism and enhance the appeal of Karnataka’s zoos, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed officials to submit a proposal for establishing a Penguin Park at Karanji Lake in Mysuru, replacing the existing fish aquarium facility.

Chairing the 159th Administrative Board meeting of the Karnataka Zoo Authority at Vikas Soudha today, Minister Khandre stated that experts have recommended converting the aquarium structure into a penguin enclosure, and instructed officials to submit a detailed proposal at the earliest.

Focus on modern facilities and attraction

The Minister emphasized that incorporating modern amenities and exotic animal species will significantly increase tourist footfall in zoos. He also suggested initiating animal exchange programs with international zoos to diversify the exhibits.

Khandre further directed all zoos to create a five-year self-sustainability plan aimed at enabling them to independently manage their operational costs, thereby achieving financial autonomy.

Major development initiatives

Utilisation of KMERC funds: Zoos in mining-affected districts are encouraged to utilize Karnataka Mineral Exploration and Research Centre (KMERC) funds for their development. The Minister approved ₹2 crore for the upgradation of Davangere Zoo.

₹20 crore bird sanctuary at Bidar: A comprehensive project report has been sought to establish a unique avian park featuring exotic bird species at Bidar, with ₹20 crore earmarked for the initiative.

Entry fee revision: Responding to a proposal to increase entry fees by 50% at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru) and Bannerghatta Zoo, Minister Khandre approved only a 20% hike, stating that a sudden 50% rise is not advisable. He also instructed that safari ticket prices remain unchanged.

Improved facilities for visitors: Minister Khandre directed that all zoos and biological parks must provide Clean drinking water, Resting areas, Well-maintained restrooms for men and women, Overall cleanliness and enhanced facilities for domestic and international tourists.

Ban on single-use plastics: Strict instructions were also issued to ensure zero entry of single-use plastic waste inside zoos and biological parks.

The meeting was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) P.C. Ray, along with senior officials including Sunil Panwar and Suryasen.