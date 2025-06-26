Live
Pete Davidson, Dave Chapelle and Bill Burr Live in Abu Dhabi This Summer
Bengaluru: This summer, Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025 brings non-stop laughter to the capital. Following standout performances from global favourites including Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias and Michael McIntyre, the season continues with a stellar lineup of A-list acts featuring American comedy icons Pete Davidson (25 June), Dave Chappelle (27 June) and Bill Burr (12 July), all taking the stage at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
Running through July, Abu Dhabi Comedy Season is part of the packed Abu Dhabi Calendar, celebrating events that inspire people to embrace their passions – across sports, culture, music and entertainment – just a flight away from the United States.
Your summer in Abu Dhabi
While you're in the city, don't forget to explore the inspiring cultural landmarks, serene beaches, desert adventures, and exciting theme parks—whether it's Ferrari World Abu Dhabi or Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi. With everything in close proximity, you can easily shape your perfect Abu Dhabi getaway at your own pace.