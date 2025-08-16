Plastic ban enforced in Muzrai temples; fines imposed

Bengaluru: Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that from Friday, the use of plastic has been completely banned inside all temples under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department. Speaking in Ramanagara, he said that the ban applies to the interiors of temple premises, while decisions regarding restrictions outside temple boundaries will be taken by the state government and district administrations.

The move aims to maintain environmental cleanliness. The minister had also briefed the Legislative Council on Thursday regarding this plastic ban in Muzrai temples. He stated that temple authorities have been instructed to impose fines on those found violating the order.

In Ramanagara district, which comes under the Bengaluru South region, the district administration has issued an order prohibiting the use and sale of plastics in all Muzrai temples. Items such as plastic bins, buckets, jugs, covers, and bottles are specifically banned during pujas and temple activities.

Additionally, Minister Reddy revealed in the Legislative Assembly that the government is considering instructions for conducting temple rituals and reciting shlokas in Kannada instead of Sanskrit. This came in response to a suggestion from BJP MLC Bharati Shetty regarding the promotion of Kannada shlokas in temples.