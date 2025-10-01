Ploy to create conflict under the guise of survey

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is attempting to create conflict within communities and derive political benefit from it. The outcome of this is the ongoing socio-educational survey in the state, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi, he said in the name of survey, how can new castes and sub-castes be included in the Backward Classes Commission without any proper study? Reservation cannot be given on the basis of religion. Does the CM have the authority to grant reservation? The confusion in the survey has been created by the Siddaramaiah government itself. That is why even the High Court has indicated that the survey is unconstitutional, making it clear that no one can be forced to provide information.

He said a CM who claims to be socialist and secular is, in fact, complicating the caste system in the worst possible way. It is Siddaramaiah’s desire to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. In 2013, when he came to power, Siddaramaiah had attempted to divide society and burnt his fingers, but he has not learned any lesson. Under the pretext of this survey, he is again making the same attempt. The central government is set to begin its census in January—so what was the urgency for the state government to conduct this survey? What information is there to be given in this survey? If irrelevant questions are asked, why should people provide answers?

Bommai said the real enemy of Dalits is none other than the Congress and CM Siddaramaiah. In Karnataka, there were 6 Scheduled Castes, but the Congress increased the number to 101, without making any effort to enhance the reservation quota, leaving it at just 13 percent.

Now, the Rs340 crores that had been released for the backward classes is being withdrawn to fund this survey. Who then are the real anti-backward and anti-Dalit forces— BJP or

the Congress?.