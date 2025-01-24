PM Jan Man Yojana Sanctions ₹2.75 Crore for Kadaba Taluk

Mangaluru : Under the central government's PM Jan Man Yojana, ₹2.75 crore has been sanctioned for the development of roads in the Koraga Colony under the jurisdiction of Ramakunja, Perabe, and Alankaru gram panchayats in Kadaba Taluk. The foundation stone for the project was laid today by Dakshina Kannada MP, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, in Alankaru.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Chowta stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ambitious PM Jan Man Yojana in 2023 to provide infrastructure to marginalised and underprivileged communities. The scheme, effective until 2026, focuses on identifying tribal communities such as the Jain Kurubas and Koragas in Karnataka for infrastructure development, including roads, based on survey findings.

“As soon as I assumed office, I engaged with officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to understand the implementation progress of the PM Jan Man Yojana in Dakshina Kannada. I followed up to ensure the release of allocated funds to the district. If not utilised, these funds risk lapsing. I even raised questions about this in my first parliamentary session. Consequently, ₹2.75 crore has been sanctioned for road development, and an additional ₹2.4 crore for a multipurpose centre has been approved by the central government. However, the state is yet to release the latter,” he said. Capt. Chowta urged the state government to expedite the release of funds for the construction of four multipurpose centres in the district.

He praised the PM Jan Man Yojana as a visionary initiative, contrasting it with previous road development projects often dictated by vote bank politics. He emphasised that schemes like these, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, aim to uplift marginalised communities and urged beneficiaries to make the best use of these schemes to realise the PM’s vision.

₹11 Crore Allocated to Dakshina Kannada Under PM Jan Man Yojana

The central government has sanctioned ₹11 crore for Dakshina Kannada under the PM Jan Man Yojana. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has identified the district for its implementation. Key projects include ₹3.38 crore for road development in Atrinje and Sulkeri in Beltangady, ₹2.67 crore for bridge construction, ₹2.75 crore for the Parakala ST Colony Road in Puttur, and ₹2.40 crore for multipurpose centres in Mangaluru, Kepu in Bantwal, Naravi in Beltangady, and Panja in Sullia. Additionally, ₹12 lakh has been approved for an Anganwadi in Mangaluru.