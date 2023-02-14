PM Modi meets actors, cricketers and businesspeople in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially met the Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty as well as a few other celebrities, businesspeople, and social media influencers at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan. The PM is in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero India show at the air base in Yelahanka.

PM Modi was accompanied by Ashwini Rajkumar, the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife. Many subjects, including movies and Karnataka's culture, are rumoured to be covered during the meeting. He also praised southern cinema's attempts to strengthen cultural identity and give women's roles a higher priority in the films.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed topics pertaining to culture, new India and the progress of Karnataka," read a post in the official twitter handle of BJP Karnataka. KGF-2 and Kantara, two Kannada films, ended up being Indian blockbusters last year.

Shraddha, a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer, also shared her interaction with PM Modi. "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My God, he really said that, this is really happening!!!! look. Thank you @PMOIndia," she tweeted. To her social media followers, she is commonly known as Aiyoo Shraddha.

According to reports, the following individuals were invited to meet PM Modi: actors Yash, Rishab Shetty producers Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Vijay Kirgandur, director Prashanth Neel, cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Mayank Agarwal, and Manish Pandey, as well as businessmen Nithin Kamath and Tarun Mehta.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and a few BJP leaders were also present at the meeting.

Bengaluru's sky is witnessing the potential of a "new India," the prime minister said at the opening of the Aero India event. "Bengaluru's sky is a testament to the fact that the new height represents the reality of the new India. The country is reaching new heights today and even going over it. Bengaluru's sky is actually displaying the potential of the new India," PM Modi said. The Aero India show will run at Bengaluru's Yelahanka air station till February 17th.