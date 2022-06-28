Police Commissioner's At Bengaluru took Initiative For Water Saving

The Police Commissioner's office recently reduced water use by 20% by using a straightforward method for 90 taps on its property. As a result, it has been able to reduce its monthly water bill by Rs 39,280. The officer was able to save an average of 349 liters per person throughout the month of May by using the straightforward procedure of replacing the filter in a tap with an aerator. The invoices for this usage were paid in June.

According to Nisha James, Deputy Commissioner of Police, they now intend to replicate the success seen in the Police Commissioner's office at each of the 23 DCP locations throughout the city. By raising awareness of it and encouraging staff families who live in our quarters to use it, we hope to help them save water and money.

As per the Estate-in-Charge Nagaraj Kanikar, installing the aerator only cost them Rs 68 per tap, for a total of Rs 6,120 for the 90 taps. Data shows that 17.29 lakh litres of water were consumed in April, which was reflected in the May bill and cost Rs. 1,90,846. The water usage for May (in the June bill) decreased to 13.86 lakh litres after the water-saving strategy was implemented, resulting in a bill of Rs. 1,49,671.

The department used the services of EverythingECO Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company situated in HSR Layout. Karun C. Kanavi, its director, said: "Regular taps typically flow at 10 litres per minute, but they can occasionally reach 13 or 14 litres. Aerator installation reduces the flow to just 3 litres per minute. Every flowing tap saves 50% or more of its water "n more."

Lalithamba B V, a former IT professional who participated in the exercise stated that unlike in the particular instance of water-saving methods like installation of Sewage Treatment Plant or some which involve space and costs a little. She stated that this is economical and the Return on Investment can be acquired in a few months.