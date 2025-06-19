Live
Police find skull and skeletal remains in apartment complex
Bengaluru: Bengaluru police said human bones and a skull were found inside a percolation pit at an apartment complex in Begur.
“We have sent them for forensic analysis, it would take a week before we could get any other details,” said an official at the Begur Police station. The bones and skull were found on June 16 at MN Credence Flora Apartments at New Mico Layout, according to him.
Begur police, under whose jurisdiction the apartment complex falls, filed an Unnatural Death Report, based on a complaint by the president of the residents’ welfare association.
