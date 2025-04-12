Police nab five including minor for minor policing

Live
Bengaluru: The episode of vigilante justicAe in Bengaluru’s Chandra Layout has led to the arrest of five young men by local police. The arrested have been identified as Maheem, Afridi, Waseem, Anjum, along with a minor.
The group’s aggressive confrontation with a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl, captured on video, spread rapidly online. The footage which is now under scrutiny by authorities, shows the girl perched on a two-wheeler, facing her friend, when the group descended.
They unleashed a barrage of insults, demanding why she wasn’t at college and pressuring her for her parents’ contact details. One youth, brandishing a bat, loomed over the Hindu youth, who faced physical blows as the girl tried in vain to shield him.
One of the assailants even filmed the ordeal, later posting it to social media, where it sparked widespread alarm. The Chandra Layout police moved quickly to detain the suspects and are now probing the in cident.