Police recover pistol, hunt for mastermind intensified

Mangaluru : Investigations into the Kotekar bank robbery have led to the recovery of a pistol. The weapon, believed to have been supplied by a key conspirator, was discovered in an area near the crime scene, adding a new dimension to the ongoing probe.

The pistol was reportedly provided by Shashi Thevar, a Mumbai-based criminal mastermind with a history of orchestrating robberies. Though he was not present at the scene, authorities suspect he played a significant role in planning the heist and training the gang. The gun was handed over to Murugandi, the prime accused, but wasultimately not used during the robbery.

The investigation has revealed that the gang had been plotting the robbery for over six months. In November, Thevar and Murugandi’s team conducted a recce near Ajjinadka, close to the bank, to finalise their plan. The weapon is believed to have been concealed in the bushes at the location before the robbery.

Authorities have alreadyapprehended several individuals in connection with the case. Among them is Murugandi, who sustained injuries during a police encounter, and another suspect, Kannan. Both are currently in judicial custody. Murugandi’s father has also been arrested, while another accused, Yosua Rajendra, will be moved to the district prison once his police custody ends on February 3. Meanwhile, the police are intensifying efforts to locate three absconding suspects and bring Thevar to justice.

Investigators are hopeful that further interrogation of Murugandi will reveal crucial insights into the gang’s network and local connections. With Thevar believed to have remotely coordinated the heist from Mumbai, hisarrest is now a top priority for law enforcement.