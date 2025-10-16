Pothole crisis: IT-BT residents retort: ‘No infrastructure, no tax’

The ongoing pothole crisis in Bengaluru has triggered yet another flashpoint — this time, from residents of the city’s IT-BT hubs who have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, declaring that they will withhold property tax until basic infrastructure is provided.

Residents from Varthur and Panathur — key areas that house thousands of tech professionals — have expressed anger over the worsening condition of roads and the lack of civic amenities.

The letter, sent under the banner of the Individual Tax Payers Forum, bluntly states, “Provide us pothole-free roads and basic infrastructure first — only then ask for taxes.”

Locals say most internal roads in Varthur and Panathur are in a deplorable state, riddled with deep potholes that make commuting a nightmare.

Daily traffic snarls have become routine, and frequent school bus mishaps have raised serious safety concerns.

Residents also pointed to the absence of proper drainage systems. During rains, waterlogging is widespread since storm water has no proper outlet to Varthur Lake, resulting in flooding and traffic chaos.

The letter urges the government and the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to halt property tax collection in the region until essential civic works — including roads and drainage — are completed.

According to residents, Varthur and Panathur alone contribute nearly Rs800 crore annually in property tax, yet basic facilities remain neglected. Local groups have held several protests in recent months demanding urgent action.

The issue gained renewed attention after industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s social media post criticizing Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure sparked widespread debate and a sharp response from DCM Shivakumar.

As the standoff grows between residents and civic authorities, the letter has amplified public frustration — highlighting the growing sentiment that taxpayers deserve visible returns in the form of liveable infrastructure.