Pothole on NH claims woman’s life

Mangaluru: A woman was killed in a tragic road accident near Koodlu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, when the two-wheeler she was travelling on lost balance after hitting a pothole on the National Highway.

The victim, Lalitha (40), was riding pillion with her husband when the incident took place. As the bike swerved and toppled, she fell directly in the path of a lorry moving behind them. Lalitha died on the spot, while her husband sustained minor injuries.Eyewitnesses said the accident highlighted the dangers faced by commuters on the Mangaluru stretch of the highway, where potholes have been a persistent problem during the monsoon.