Prajwal Revanna convicted in rape case

Bengaluru: Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was on Friday convicted by a Special Court here in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a domestic help at the family’s Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district’s Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- in Hassan and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone. During the court proceedings, Revanna appeared visibly shaken and reportedly broke down as the judge read out his conviction. The trial in this case concluded on July 18, and orders were reserved for July 30. However, the judge adjourned the verdict to Friday seeking clarification on mobile location data and other technical evidence.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case, had filed a 1,632-page chargesheet with statements from 113 witnesses in the case in September 2024. Special public prosecutor Ashok Nayak told reporters that the prosecution examined 26 witnesses and submitted 180 documents.

“The main evidence is of the victim, a lady, it was a very very convincing one...” He also noted that the trial was considered fast, concluding after 38 adjournments.

“It is victory for the victim... I also congratulate the SIT team, we relied not only on the oral evidence, but also the digital evidence, technical evidence, DNA report, wFSL report.