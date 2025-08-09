Pratap Simha alleges govt targeting Dharmasthala

Mysuru: Former BJP MP Pratap Simha has accused the state government of targeting Dharmasthala, claiming they have already decided that its head, Dr. Veerendra Heggade, is guilty and are now searching for evidence to prove it.

Speaking to the media, Simha said, “The same people who showed disrespect by eating fish before visiting Dharmasthala are now trying to destroy its reputation through an investigation.” He alleged that the current search for a skeleton has no connection to the Soujanya case and is a premeditated attempt by the government to seize control of the temple.“They claim thousands of murders have occurred at Dharmasthala. Is that even possible? Is the head of Dharmasthala a new Dawood Ibrahim to order hundreds of murders?” Simha questioned. He described the attacks on Dharmasthala as a “systematic conspiracy,” criticizing Hindus for falling for the disinformation being spread by “some person from the Muslim faith.”

“This is the first case where an accused is decided without a single piece of evidence, and then they start looking for proof,” he said. Simha also expressed his solidarity with Soujanya’s family, stating, “We are all on Soujanya’s side. The case has been investigated by three different agencies. If Soujanya’s mother wants another investigation, let her say so, and we will personally file a petition for her in court.” He demanded that the identity and background of the anonymous person making these accusations be made public.