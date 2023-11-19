Prime Minister Modi has hijacked Guarantee schemes of Congress Party: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hijacking the Congress party’s guarantee schemes to fight elections in five states.

Speaking at a function organised to celebrate the 106th birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Shivakumar said, “The BJP is using our guarantee model to fight the ongoing assembly elections. But beware, the BJP and JDS will revoke the guarantee schemes if they come to power because they don’t believe in it.”









BJP and JDS opposed the guarantee scheme and they will surely attempt to revoke these schemes. The Congress government would never do away with these schemes as they are helping crores of people. He urged the party workers to create awareness about the benefits of guarantee schemes. Each family is getting benefits up to Rs 5,000 per month.



Ministers have been asked to ensure the benefit schemes are reaching the people, he added. “November 28 is the Foundation Day of Congress party. We have decided to form a committee to conduct a survey on guarantee schemes.”